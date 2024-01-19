Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 3571.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3591.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3574.4, while the close price was 3571.7. The stock had a high of 3615.5 and a low of 3525.3. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 493648.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3614, while the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 162765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3591.35, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹3571.7

The current stock price of L&T is 3591.35. It has experienced a 0.55% increase in percentage change and a net change of 19.65.

19 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3571.7 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T had a trading volume of 162,765 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 3,571.7.

