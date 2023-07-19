L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2469, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2489.9 and a low of ₹2467.45 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹347,865.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2503, while the 52-week low is ₹1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T was 30,735 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2493.2, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹2474.9 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2493.2, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 18.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% and has gained 18.3 points. Share Via

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2487.55, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2474.9 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2487.55, which represents a 0.51 percent change. The net change is 12.65. Share Via

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2480.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2474.9 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2480.1. It has experienced a 0.21 percent change, with a net change of 5.2. Share Via

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2476.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2474.9 The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is ₹2476.7. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.8. Click here for L&T Profit Loss Share Via

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2480, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2474.9 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2480 with a percent change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 5.1, indicating that the price has increased by ₹5.1. Share Via

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2475.4, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2474.9 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2475.4. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small increase in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates that L&T stock has seen a slight positive movement. Share Via

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2474.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2474.9 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 5.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2469 yesterday On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 30,735 shares. The closing price for L&T was ₹2,469. Share Via