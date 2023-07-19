comScore
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

L&T stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 2474.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2493.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2469, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2489.9 and a low of 2467.45 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 347,865.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2503, while the 52-week low is 1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T was 30,735 shares.

19 Jul 2023, 10:31:47 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2493.2, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹2474.9

The current stock price of L&T is 2493.2, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 18.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.74% and has gained 18.3 points.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15:12 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2487.55, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2474.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2487.55, which represents a 0.51 percent change. The net change is 12.65.

19 Jul 2023, 10:02:23 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2480.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2474.9

The current stock price of L&T is 2480.1. It has experienced a 0.21 percent change, with a net change of 5.2.

19 Jul 2023, 09:48:29 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2476.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2474.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 2476.7. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.8.

19 Jul 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2480, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2474.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2480 with a percent change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 5.1, indicating that the price has increased by 5.1.

19 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

19 Jul 2023, 09:18:27 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2475.4, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2474.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2475.4. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small increase in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates that L&T stock has seen a slight positive movement.

19 Jul 2023, 09:01:38 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2474.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2474.9 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 5.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 08:11:13 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2469 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 30,735 shares. The closing price for L&T was 2,469.

