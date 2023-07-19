L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2469, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2489.9 and a low of ₹2467.45 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹347,865.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2503, while the 52-week low is ₹1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T was 30,735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.