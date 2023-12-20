Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 3491.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3498.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3494.15 and the close price was 3491.2. The stock had a high of 3524.65 and a low of 3478.35. The market capitalization of L&T was 480,940.71 crores. The 52-week high of the stock was 3505.75 and the 52-week low was 2045.64. The BSE volume for L&T was 29,299 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3491.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 29,299. The closing price for the stock was 3,491.2.

