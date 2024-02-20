L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3409.75, closing at ₹3389. The stock reached a high of ₹3409.75 and a low of ₹3336. L&T's market capitalization stands at ₹459119.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3738.9 and the low is ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 65003 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.