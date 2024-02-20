Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 3389 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3339.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3409.75, closing at 3389. The stock reached a high of 3409.75 and a low of 3336. L&T's market capitalization stands at 459119.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9 and the low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 65003 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3389 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a volume of 65003 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 3389.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!