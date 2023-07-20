comScore
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains on the market

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 2474.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2494.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of L&T stock was 2474.9, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2502 and a low of 2467 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 350570.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2503, while the 52-week low is 1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 50426.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:07:13 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2494.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2474.9

Currently, the stock price of L&T is 2494.15 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 19.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.78% or 19.25 points.

20 Jul 2023, 08:00:29 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2474.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,426. The closing price of the shares was 2,474.9.

