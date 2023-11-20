Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 3049.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3109.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3054.95 and closed at 3049.35. The stock reached a high of 3117.55 and a low of 3045.35. The market capitalization of L&T is 427,477.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3117.55 and the 52-week low is 1973.9. The BSE volume for L&T was 136,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3049.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T (Larsen & Toubro) was 136,054 shares. The closing price for L&T shares on that day was 3,049.35.

