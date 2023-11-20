L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3054.95 and closed at ₹3049.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3117.55 and a low of ₹3045.35. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹427,477.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3117.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1973.9. The BSE volume for L&T was 136,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.