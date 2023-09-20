Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 2910.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2919.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 2910.8 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 2929.75, while the lowest price was 2907. The market capitalization of L&T is 410,393.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3008, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The total BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 40,318.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2910.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, a total of 40,318 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,910.8.

