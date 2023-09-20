L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹2910.8 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2929.75, while the lowest price was ₹2907. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹410,393.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3008, and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The total BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 40,318.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2910.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, a total of 40,318 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,910.8.