L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, the opening price of L&T was ₹2653 and the closing price was ₹2652.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2674.95, while the lowest price was ₹2632. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹371077.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2693.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 38910 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2639.9, with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% compared to the previous period. The net change is -12.9, indicating a decrease of ₹12.9 in the stock price.
