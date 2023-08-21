L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, the opening price of L&T was ₹2653 and the closing price was ₹2652.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2674.95, while the lowest price was ₹2632. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹371077.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2693.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 38910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.