L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 2652.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2639.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day of trading, the opening price of L&T was 2653 and the closing price was 2652.8. The highest price reached during the day was 2674.95, while the lowest price was 2632. The market capitalization of L&T is 371077.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2693.95 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 38910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2639.9, with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% compared to the previous period. The net change is -12.9, indicating a decrease of 12.9 in the stock price.

