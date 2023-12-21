L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as negative trading continues

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was ₹3506.7 and the close price was ₹3498.9. The stock had a high of ₹3514.9 and a low of ₹3412 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently ₹470129.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3524.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2045.64. The BSE volume for L&T was 42716 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3361.05. The bid price for the stock is 3374.1 with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 3376.05 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for L&T stands at 9564600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3364.6. It has experienced a decrease of 1.63%, resulting in a net change of -55.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|12.07%
|6 Months
|43.09%
|YTD
|64.26%
|1 Year
|58.38%
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3420.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.25. The net change in the stock price is -78.65.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,716. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,498.9.
