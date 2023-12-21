Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as negative trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 3420.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3364.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was 3506.7 and the close price was 3498.9. The stock had a high of 3514.9 and a low of 3412 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 470129.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3524.65 and the 52-week low is 2045.64. The BSE volume for L&T was 42716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST L&T December futures opened at 3390.35 as against previous close of 3433.6

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3361.05. The bid price for the stock is 3374.1 with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 3376.05 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for L&T stands at 9564600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST L&T Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3364.6, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹3420.25

The current price of L&T stock is 3364.6. It has experienced a decrease of 1.63%, resulting in a net change of -55.65.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months12.07%
6 Months43.09%
YTD64.26%
1 Year58.38%
21 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3420.25, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹3498.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3420.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.25. The net change in the stock price is -78.65.

21 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3498.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,716. The closing price of the shares was 3,498.9.

