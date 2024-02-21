Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 3339.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3353.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3349.9 and closed at 3339.95. The stock reached a high of 3365.85 and a low of 3329 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 460,982.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 3738.9 and a 52-week low of 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 56,166 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3353.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹3339.95

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3353.5 with a percent change of 0.41% and a net change of 13.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

21 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3339.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of L&T BSE was 56166 shares with a closing price of 3339.95.

