L&T Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM ISTLivemint
L&T stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 2489.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2566.6 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at a price of ₹2523.4 and closed at ₹2489.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2572.8 and a low of ₹2523.3 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at ₹360,796.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2503 and the 52-week low is ₹1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T was 47,430 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:02:14 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2489.6 yesterday
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 47,445. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,489.6.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!