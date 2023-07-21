Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 2.96 %. The stock closed at 2489.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2563.25 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 2523.4 and closed at 2489.6. The highest price reached during the day was 2572.8, while the lowest was 2523.3. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 360,445.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2503, and the 52-week low is 1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 47,047.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2489.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 47,064 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,489.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.