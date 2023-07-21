Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock on the rise: Positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 2489.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2569 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

The stock of L&T opened at 2523.4 and closed at 2489.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2572.8, while the low was 2523.3. The market capitalization of L&T is 358231.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2503, and the 52-week low is 1694.25. The BSE volume for the day was 54249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2569, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹2489.6

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2569, which is a 3.19% increase from the previous value. This translates to a net change of 79.4 points.

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2562.0, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹2489.6

The current stock price of L&T is 2562.0, with a percent change of 2.91 and a net change of 72.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.91% and the net change is a gain of 72.4 points.

21 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2552, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹2489.6

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2552 with a percent change of 2.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.51% from its previous price. The net change is 62.4, which means that the stock has increased by 62.4 in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2552, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹2489.6

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2552. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.51, indicating an increase in value. The net change in price is 62.4, suggesting a significant rise in the stock's value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2550.95, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹2489.6

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2550.95. There has been a 2.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 61.35.

21 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2489.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 54,249. The closing price for the shares was 2489.6.

