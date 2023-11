On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3099.95 and the closing price was ₹3109.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3112 and a low of ₹3076.3 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹424,481.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3117.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1973.9. The BSE volume for the day was 67,799 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range The Larsen & Toubro stock reached a low of ₹3068 and a high of ₹3097.55 on the current day.

L&T November futures opened at 3105.05 as against previous close of 3094.65 L&T, with a spot price of 3080.8, is currently experiencing a bid price of 3089.15 and an offer price of 3090.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 300 shares. The stock's open interest stands at 8,389,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Live Updates LARSEN & TOUBRO More Information

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3077, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3088.15 The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is ₹3077 with a percent change of -0.36%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.15, indicating a decrease of ₹11.15 from the previous closing price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value. Click here for L&T Profit Loss

Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Punjab's city leads the list, Rajasthan state with worst AQI levels https://www.livemint.com/news/top-10-most-polluted-cities-in-india-punjabs-city-leads-the-list-rajasthan-state-with-worst-aqi-levels-11700535179325.html

L&T share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.21% 3 Months 15.25% 6 Months 39.66% YTD 48.42% 1 Year 52.92%

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3088.15, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3109.95 The current stock price of L&T is ₹3088.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.8, which is the actual decrease in value.

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3109.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, L&T recorded a volume of 67,799 shares on the BSE. The closing price for L&T shares was ₹3109.95.