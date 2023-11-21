L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3099.95 and the closing price was ₹3109.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3112 and a low of ₹3076.3 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹424,481.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3117.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1973.9. The BSE volume for the day was 67,799 shares.
The Larsen & Toubro stock reached a low of ₹3068 and a high of ₹3097.55 on the current day.
L&T, with a spot price of 3080.8, is currently experiencing a bid price of 3089.15 and an offer price of 3090.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 300 shares. The stock's open interest stands at 8,389,500.
The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is ₹3077 with a percent change of -0.36%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.15, indicating a decrease of ₹11.15 from the previous closing price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.21%
|3 Months
|15.25%
|6 Months
|39.66%
|YTD
|48.42%
|1 Year
|52.92%
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3088.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.8, which is the actual decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, L&T recorded a volume of 67,799 shares on the BSE. The closing price for L&T shares was ₹3109.95.
