L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3099.95 and the closing price was ₹3109.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3112 and a low of ₹3076.3 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹424,481.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3117.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1973.9. The BSE volume for the day was 67,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.