Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 3088.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3077 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3099.95 and the closing price was 3109.95. The stock reached a high of 3112 and a low of 3076.3 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 424,481.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3117.55 and the 52-week low is 1973.9. The BSE volume for the day was 67,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The Larsen & Toubro stock reached a low of 3068 and a high of 3097.55 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST L&T November futures opened at 3105.05 as against previous close of 3094.65

L&T, with a spot price of 3080.8, is currently experiencing a bid price of 3089.15 and an offer price of 3090.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 300 shares. The stock's open interest stands at 8,389,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST L&T Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3077, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3088.15

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 3077 with a percent change of -0.36%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -11.15, indicating a decrease of 11.15 from the previous closing price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Punjab's city leads the list, Rajasthan state with worst AQI levels

https://www.livemint.com/news/top-10-most-polluted-cities-in-india-punjabs-city-leads-the-list-rajasthan-state-with-worst-aqi-levels-11700535179325.html

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.21%
3 Months15.25%
6 Months39.66%
YTD48.42%
1 Year52.92%
21 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3088.15, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3109.95

The current stock price of L&T is 3088.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.8, which is the actual decrease in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3109.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T recorded a volume of 67,799 shares on the BSE. The closing price for L&T shares was 3109.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.