L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2922.1, while the close price was ₹2919.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2945, and the lowest price was ₹2886.75. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹406,485.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3008, and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 31,367 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stock shows that the price is ₹2891.8, with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -27.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.95% and a decrease of 27.8 points. This suggests that investors may be selling off their L&T shares, leading to a decrease in the stock's price.
