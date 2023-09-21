Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 2919.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2891.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2922.1, while the close price was 2919.6. The highest price reached during the day was 2945, and the lowest price was 2886.75. The market capitalization of L&T is 406,485.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3008, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 31,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2891.8, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹2919.6

The current data for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stock shows that the price is 2891.8, with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -27.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.95% and a decrease of 27.8 points. This suggests that investors may be selling off their L&T shares, leading to a decrease in the stock's price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2919.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 31,367 shares. The closing price for L&T on that day was 2,919.6.

