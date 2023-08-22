L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was ₹2637.4, the close price was ₹2639.9, the high was ₹2666.2, and the low was ₹2623.95. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹374,436.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2693.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 24,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.