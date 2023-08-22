L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains in today's trading
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
L&T stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 2639.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2663.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was ₹2637.4, the close price was ₹2639.9, the high was ₹2666.2, and the low was ₹2623.95. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹374,436.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2693.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 24,596 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:06:59 AM IST
L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2663.8, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2639.9
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2663.8. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 23.9, which means that the stock has increased by ₹23.9.
22 Aug 2023, 08:10:44 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2639.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,596. The closing price of L&T shares on this day was ₹2639.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!