L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was ₹2637.4, the close price was ₹2639.9, the high was ₹2666.2, and the low was ₹2623.95. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹374,436.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2693.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 24,596 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2663.8. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 23.9, which means that the stock has increased by ₹23.9.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,596. The closing price of L&T shares on this day was ₹2639.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!