L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3425.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3421.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for L&T was 3386.05 and the close price was 3420.25. The high for the day was 3438.9 and the low was 3333. The market capitalization of L&T is 470803.42 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is 3524.65 and the 52-week low is 2045.64. The BSE volume for L&T was 97412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3421.4, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3425.15

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3421.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.11. The net change is -3.75, indicating a decrease of 3.75 in the stock price.

22 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3420.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 97,412. The closing price for the stock was 3,420.25.

