L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 3353.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3296.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3361.95 and closed at 3353.5. The high for the day was 3361.95, while the low was 3290. The market capitalization of L&T was 453126.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9 and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 36307 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3296.35, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹3353.5

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 3296.35 with a percent change of -1.7 and a net change of -57.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3353.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 36,307 and the closing price was 3353.5.

