L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3697.9 and closed at ₹3645.9. The stock reached a high of ₹3697.9 and a low of ₹3623.4. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹499,469.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3654, while the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. On the BSE, a total of 12,985 shares of L&T were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range
Larsen & Toubro stock reached a low price of ₹3623.4 and a high price of ₹3697.9 on the current day.
L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3633.7, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3645.9
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3633.7 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -12.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% and the actual decrease in price is ₹12.2.
L&T share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Larsen & Toubro
|3633.7
|-12.2
|-0.33
|3654.0
|2069.18
|510710.06
|DLF
|777.25
|-7.85
|-1.0
|815.6
|336.55
|192393.6
|Macrotech Developers
|1128.5
|-6.65
|-0.59
|1227.85
|355.5
|108739.75
|Godrej Properties
|2302.95
|-39.95
|-1.71
|2356.85
|1005.7
|64026.95
|Indus Towers
|215.5
|-4.85
|-2.2
|229.8
|135.2
|58075.89
L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3633.7, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3645.9
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3633.7 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -12.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.33% and has decreased by 12.2 points.
Click here for L&T Dividend
Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range
The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of ₹3623.4 and a high price of ₹3697.9 for the current day.
L&T January futures opened at 3659.0 as against previous close of 3652.5
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3634.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 3634.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3635.8. The offer quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 1500, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is at 8048400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
‘Sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hai': Rahul Gandhi denied entry into Assam local temple
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/sirf-ek-vyakti-mandir-mein-ja-sakta-hai-rahul-gandhi-jibe-at-pm-narendra-modi-after-denied-entry-into-assam-te-11705895502335.html
L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3633.7, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3645.9
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3633.7 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -12.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% and the actual decrease in price is 12.2.
Click here for L&T Profit Loss
L&T Live Updates
LARSEN & TOUBRO
LARSEN & TOUBRO
L&T share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.16%
|3 Months
|10.42%
|6 Months
|41.29%
|YTD
|3.4%
|1 Year
|60.76%
L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3633.7, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3645.9
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3633.7. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹12.2.
Sony Group sends termination letter to Zee Entertainment over India merger: Report
https://www.livemint.com/companies/sony-group-terminates-merger-plans-with-zee-entertainment-report-11705894599438.html
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3645.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,985. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,645.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!