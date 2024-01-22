L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3697.9 and closed at ₹3645.9. The stock reached a high of ₹3697.9 and a low of ₹3623.4. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹499,469.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3654, while the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. On the BSE, a total of 12,985 shares of L&T were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 3633.7 -12.2 -0.33 3654.0 2069.18 510710.06 DLF 777.25 -7.85 -1.0 815.6 336.55 192393.6 Macrotech Developers 1128.5 -6.65 -0.59 1227.85 355.5 108739.75 Godrej Properties 2302.95 -39.95 -1.71 2356.85 1005.7 64026.95 Indus Towers 215.5 -4.85 -2.2 229.8 135.2 58075.89

L&T January futures opened at 3659.0 as against previous close of 3652.5 L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3634.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 3634.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3635.8. The offer quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 1500, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is at 8048400.

L&T share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.16% 3 Months 10.42% 6 Months 41.29% YTD 3.4% 1 Year 60.76%

