L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 3645.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3633.7 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3697.9 and closed at 3645.9. The stock reached a high of 3697.9 and a low of 3623.4. The market capitalization of L&T is 499,469.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3654, while the 52-week low is 2069.18. On the BSE, a total of 12,985 shares of L&T were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

Larsen & Toubro stock reached a low price of 3623.4 and a high price of 3697.9 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST L&T share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro3633.7-12.2-0.333654.02069.18510710.06
DLF777.25-7.85-1.0815.6336.55192393.6
Macrotech Developers1128.5-6.65-0.591227.85355.5108739.75
Godrej Properties2302.95-39.95-1.712356.851005.764026.95
Indus Towers215.5-4.85-2.2229.8135.258075.89
22 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3633.7, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3645.9

The current price of L&T stock is 3633.7 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -12.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.33% and has decreased by 12.2 points.

Click here for L&T Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of 3623.4 and a high price of 3697.9 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST L&T January futures opened at 3659.0 as against previous close of 3652.5

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3634.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 3634.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3635.8. The offer quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 1500, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is at 8048400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST L&T Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.16%
3 Months10.42%
6 Months41.29%
YTD3.4%
1 Year60.76%
22 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3645.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,985. The closing price for the shares was 3,645.9.

