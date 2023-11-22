Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3088.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3073.75 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3089 and the close price was 3088.15. The stock had a high of 3097.55 and a low of 3063. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 422,501.79 crores. The 52-week high was 3117.55 and the 52-week low was 2002.19. The BSE volume for L&T was 26510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3088.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 26,510 shares, and the closing price was 3,088.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.