L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Gains Ground in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 2899.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2920.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

The last day of trading for L&T saw an open price of 2888 and a close price of 2891.8. The stock had a high of 2905 and a low of 2846.2. The market capitalization for L&T is currently at 407,602.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3008 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 55,451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2920.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹2899.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2920.8. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.05, which implies a positive movement in the stock price of L&T.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.25%
3 Months14.83%
6 Months31.69%
YTD39.32%
1 Year53.29%
22 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2909.45, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2899.75

The current stock price of L&T is 2909.45 with a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock has increased by 0.33% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 9.7, indicating that it has increased by 9.7 from its previous closing price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2891.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T's BSE volume was 55,451 shares with a closing price of 2891.8.

