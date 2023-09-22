L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Gains Ground in Today's Trading

The last day of trading for L&T saw an open price of ₹2888 and a close price of ₹2891.8. The stock had a high of ₹2905 and a low of ₹2846.2. The market capitalization for L&T is currently at ₹407,602.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3008 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 55,451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹2920.8. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.05, which implies a positive movement in the stock price of L&T.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|14.83%
|6 Months
|31.69%
|YTD
|39.32%
|1 Year
|53.29%
The current stock price of L&T is ₹2909.45 with a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock has increased by 0.33% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 9.7, indicating that it has increased by ₹9.7 from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, L&T's BSE volume was 55,451 shares with a closing price of ₹2891.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!