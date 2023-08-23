Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 2679.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2721 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 2673.7 and closed at 2663.8. The highest price reached during the day was 2685, while the lowest price was 2663. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 376,643.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2693.95, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 42,038.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2721, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹2679.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2721. There has been a percent change of 1.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 41.5, indicating an increase in the stock price by 41.5.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST L&T Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months16.1%
6 Months20.43%
YTD28.72%
1 Year42.76%
23 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2679.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2663.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2679.5 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the net change is 15.7 points.

23 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2663.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 42,038 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,663.8.

