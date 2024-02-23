Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 3296.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3364.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3314.75 and closed at 3296.35. The stock reached a high of 3369 and a low of 3277.05. The market capitalization stood at 462,432.29 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was 3738.9, while the 52-week low was 2078.36. On the BSE, a total of 46,728 shares of L&T were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3296.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, there were 46728 shares traded with a closing price of 3296.35.

