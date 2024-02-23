L&T Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at ₹3314.75 and closed at ₹3296.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3369 and a low of ₹3277.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹462,432.29 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was ₹3738.9, while the 52-week low was ₹2078.36. On the BSE, a total of 46,728 shares of L&T were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.