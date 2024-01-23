L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T stock was ₹3697.9, and the closing price was ₹3645.9. The stock reached a high of ₹3697.9 and a low of ₹3623.4. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹499,469.62 crores. The 52-week high was ₹3654, and the 52-week low was ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T shares was 12,985. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range The Larsen & Toubro stock's low price for today is ₹3610.25 and the high price is ₹3660.5.

L&T January futures opened at 3645.1 as against previous close of 3629.9 L&T is a stock trading at a spot price of 3612.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 3613.25, while the offer price is 3613.9. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 8258700, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3620.5, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3633.7 The current stock price of L&T is ₹3620.5. There has been a decrease of 0.36% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -13.2. Click here for L&T Dividend

L&T share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 3623.45 -10.25 -0.28 3654.0 2069.18 509269.44 DLF 763.2 -12.7 -1.64 815.6 336.55 188915.79 Macrotech Developers 1128.6 0.15 0.01 1227.85 355.5 108749.38 Godrej Properties 2275.55 -32.15 -1.39 2356.85 1005.7 63265.17 Rail Vikas Nigam 294.5 -26.25 -8.18 292.4 56.15 61403.84

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3625.2, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3633.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹3625.2. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.5, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹8.5. Overall, this data suggests a small decline in the value of L&T stock.

L&T January futures opened at 3645.1 as against previous close of 3629.9 L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3648.2. The bid price is 3648.7 and the offer price is 3650.35. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for L&T is 8236200.

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3643.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3633.7 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3643.05 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% and the net change in price is 9.35.

L&T share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.58% 3 Months 10.47% 6 Months 40.85% YTD 3.08% 1 Year 61.9%

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3645.9 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 12,985 shares. The closing price for L&T was ₹3,645.9.