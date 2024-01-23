Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 3633.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3620.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T stock was 3697.9, and the closing price was 3645.9. The stock reached a high of 3697.9 and a low of 3623.4. The market capitalization of L&T was 499,469.62 crores. The 52-week high was 3654, and the 52-week low was 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T shares was 12,985.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The Larsen & Toubro stock's low price for today is 3610.25 and the high price is 3660.5.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST L&T January futures opened at 3645.1 as against previous close of 3629.9

L&T is a stock trading at a spot price of 3612.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 3613.25, while the offer price is 3613.9. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The stock has a high open interest of 8258700, indicating strong investor interest.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3620.5, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3633.7

The current stock price of L&T is 3620.5. There has been a decrease of 0.36% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -13.2.

23 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST L&T share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro3623.45-10.25-0.283654.02069.18509269.44
DLF763.2-12.7-1.64815.6336.55188915.79
Macrotech Developers1128.60.150.011227.85355.5108749.38
Godrej Properties2275.55-32.15-1.392356.851005.763265.17
Rail Vikas Nigam294.5-26.25-8.18292.456.1561403.84
23 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3625.2, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3633.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 3625.2. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 8.5. Overall, this data suggests a small decline in the value of L&T stock.

23 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of 3620.4 and a high price of 3660.5 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST L&T January futures opened at 3645.1 as against previous close of 3629.9

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3648.2. The bid price is 3648.7 and the offer price is 3650.35. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for L&T is 8236200.

23 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST L&T Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3643.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3633.7

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3643.05 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% and the net change in price is 9.35.

23 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months10.47%
6 Months40.85%
YTD3.08%
1 Year61.9%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3645.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 12,985 shares. The closing price for L&T was 3,645.9.

