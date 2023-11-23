L&T Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open and close prices of L&T were ₹3073.75. The stock had a high of ₹3088 and a low of ₹3063.25. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹423,622.05 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹3117.55 and ₹2002.19, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.