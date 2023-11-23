Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 3073.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3081.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open and close prices of L&T were 3073.75. The stock had a high of 3088 and a low of 3063.25. The market capitalization of L&T was 423,622.05 crores. The 52-week high and low were 3117.55 and 2002.19, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3073.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 22,151 shares. The closing price for L&T was 3,073.75.

