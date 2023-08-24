L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price for L&T was ₹2685.1 and the closing price was ₹2679.5. The stock had a high of ₹2725.75 and a low of ₹2685. The market capitalization for L&T is ₹381,978.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2693.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 73,425 shares.
24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
