L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 2679.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2717.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price for L&T was 2685.1 and the closing price was 2679.5. The stock had a high of 2725.75 and a low of 2685. The market capitalization for L&T is 381,978.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2693.95 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 73,425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2679.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 73,425. The closing price of the shares was 2,679.5.

