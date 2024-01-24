Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 3633.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3547.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3649.9 and the closing price was 3633.7. The stock had a high of 3660.5 and a low of 3538.1. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 487,676.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3654 and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3633.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 40,955. The closing price for the stock was 3,633.7.

