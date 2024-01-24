L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3649.9 and the closing price was ₹3633.7. The stock had a high of ₹3660.5 and a low of ₹3538.1. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at ₹487,676.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3654 and the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
24 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3633.7 on last trading day
