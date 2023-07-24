comScore
L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST

L&T stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 3.88 %. The stock closed at 2489.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2586.25 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was 2523.4 while the closing price was 2489.6. The stock reached a high of 2594.4 and a low of 2523.3 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 363,516.25 crore. The 52-week high is the same as the high price for the day, while the 52-week low is 1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T was 132,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:04:02 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2489.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 132,849 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2489.6.

