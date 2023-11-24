Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares slide on negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 3081.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3047.75 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening and closing price of L&T stock was 3081.9, with a high of 3087 and a low of 3032. The market capitalization was 418,927.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3117.55 and 2002.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63,014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months11.99%
6 Months38.46%
YTD46.35%
1 Year50.74%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3047.75, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3081.9

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 3047.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.11, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -34.15, which suggests a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock of L&T has shown a negative trend in its value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3081.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,014. The closing price for the day was 3,081.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.