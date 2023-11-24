L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares slide on negative trading day

On the last day, the opening and closing price of L&T stock was ₹3081.9, with a high of ₹3087 and a low of ₹3032. The market capitalization was ₹418,927.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3117.55 and ₹2002.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63,014 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|11.99%
|6 Months
|38.46%
|YTD
|46.35%
|1 Year
|50.74%
As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹3047.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.11, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -34.15, which suggests a decline in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock of L&T has shown a negative trend in its value.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,014. The closing price for the day was ₹3,081.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!