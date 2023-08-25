comScore
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plunge as negative sentiment dominates market
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plunge as negative sentiment dominates market

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 2687.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2656.55 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2754, and the close price was 2717.45. The stock had a high of 2767 and a low of 2680.9. The market capitalization was 377,768.09 crore. The 52-week high was 2725.75, and the 52-week low was 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 65,314 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:04:30 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2656.55, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹2687.5

The stock price of L&T is currently 2656.55, which represents a decrease of 1.15% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -30.95.

25 Aug 2023, 09:48:23 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2666.45, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹2687.5

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2666.45. There has been a decrease of 0.78% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -21.05.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33:53 AM IST

L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months15.87%
6 Months24.78%
YTD29.17%
1 Year42.3%
25 Aug 2023, 09:33:16 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:05:20 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2687.5, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹2717.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2687.5 with a percent change of -1.1%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% compared to the previous value. The net change is -29.95, indicating a decrease of 29.95 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:17:02 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2717.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of L&T shares traded on the BSE was 65,314 shares, and the closing price of the shares was 2,717.45.

