L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plunge as negative sentiment dominates market

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2754, and the close price was ₹2717.45. The stock had a high of ₹2767 and a low of ₹2680.9. The market capitalization was ₹377,768.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2725.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 65,314 shares.
The stock price of L&T is currently ₹2656.55, which represents a decrease of 1.15% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -30.95.
The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹2666.45. There has been a decrease of 0.78% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -21.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|15.87%
|6 Months
|24.78%
|YTD
|29.17%
|1 Year
|42.3%
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2687.5 with a percent change of -1.1%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% compared to the previous value. The net change is -29.95, indicating a decrease of ₹29.95 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of L&T shares traded on the BSE was 65,314 shares, and the closing price of the shares was ₹2,717.45.
