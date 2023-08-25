L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plunge as negative sentiment dominates market

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2754, and the close price was ₹2717.45. The stock had a high of ₹2767 and a low of ₹2680.9. The market capitalization was ₹377,768.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2725.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 65,314 shares.

