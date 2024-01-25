Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 3547.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3590.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3556.15, the closing price was 3547.9. The stock reached a high of 3618.5 and a low of 3522.45. The market capitalization of L&T is 493504.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3654 and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for the day was 55209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months10.94%
6 Months35.94%
YTD1.79%
1 Year62.96%
25 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3590.3, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹3547.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 3590.3. There has been a 1.2% percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 42.4.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3547.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T shares traded on the BSE was 55,209 shares. The closing price for the shares was 3547.9.

