L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3556.15, the closing price was ₹3547.9. The stock reached a high of ₹3618.5 and a low of ₹3522.45. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹493504.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3654 and the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for the day was 55209 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|10.94%
|6 Months
|35.94%
|YTD
|1.79%
|1 Year
|62.96%
The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is ₹3590.3. There has been a 1.2% percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 42.4.
On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T shares traded on the BSE was 55,209 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹3547.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!