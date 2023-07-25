Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 2586.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2609 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's open price was 2632.55 and the close price was 2586.25. The stock reached a high of 2634.05 and a low of 2583.95. The market capitalization of L&T is 366,713.93 crore. The 52-week high is 2594.4 and the 52-week low is 1694.25. The BSE volume for L&T shares was 75,284.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2609, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹2586.25

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2609. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 22.75, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

25 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2586.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 75,284. The closing price of the stock was 2,586.25.

