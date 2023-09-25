L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹2909.45 and closed at ₹2899.75. The stock had a high of ₹2936.2 and a low of ₹2903. L&T's market capitalization was ₹410,287.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3008, while the 52-week low was ₹1793.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 54,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.