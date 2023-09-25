Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 2918.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2918.85 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 2909.45 and closed at 2899.75. The stock had a high of 2936.2 and a low of 2903. L&T's market capitalization was 410,287.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3008, while the 52-week low was 1793.96. The stock had a BSE volume of 54,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2918.85, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2918.85

The current price of L&T stock is 2918.85. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable during the given period.

25 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2899.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 54,646 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2899.75.

