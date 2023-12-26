Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock soars as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3476.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3488.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3426.65 and the close price was 3425.15. The stock had a high of 3495.95 and a low of 3409.3. The market capitalization of L&T is 477,834.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3524.65 and the 52-week low is 2045.64. The BSE volume for L&T was 112,973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST L&T Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3488.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3476.3

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3488.45. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.15.

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months10.63%
6 Months45.88%
YTD67.12%
1 Year65.21%
26 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3476.3, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹3425.15

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3476.3, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 51.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.49% and has gained 51.15 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3425.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 112,973 shares with a closing price of 3,425.15.

