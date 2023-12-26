L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock soars as positive trading continues

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3426.65 and the close price was ₹3425.15. The stock had a high of ₹3495.95 and a low of ₹3409.3. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹477,834.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3524.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2045.64. The BSE volume for L&T was 112,973 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3488.45. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|10.63%
|6 Months
|45.88%
|YTD
|67.12%
|1 Year
|65.21%
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3476.3, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 51.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.49% and has gained 51.15 points.
On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 112,973 shares with a closing price of ₹3,425.15.
