L&T Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the open price was ₹3364, closing at ₹3364.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹3341.15. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹465971.96 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was ₹3738.9 and the low was ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 293311 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3364.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 293,311 and the closing price was ₹3364.05.