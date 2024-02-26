Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 3364.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3389.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the open price was 3364, closing at 3364.05. The stock reached a high of 3400 and a low of 3341.15. The market capitalization was recorded at 465971.96 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was 3738.9 and the low was 2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 293311 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3364.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 293,311 and the closing price was 3364.05.

