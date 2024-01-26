L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at a price of ₹3595.6 and closed at ₹3590.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3617.8 and a low of ₹3563.2 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹493,696.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3654 and the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 157,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.