L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 3590.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3591.7 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at a price of 3595.6 and closed at 3590.3. The stock reached a high of 3617.8 and a low of 3563.2 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 493,696.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3654 and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 157,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3591.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3590.3

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 3591.7. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.4, indicating a small positive change in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3590.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 157,054. The closing price for the day was 3,590.3.

