L&T Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, the open price of L&T stock was ₹2615, and it closed at ₹2605.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2617.8 and a low of ₹2553.6 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹360100.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2634.05, while the 52-week low is ₹1742. The stock had a trading volume of 74622 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.