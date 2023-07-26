L&T Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
L&T stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 2605.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2561.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of L&T stock was ₹2615, and it closed at ₹2605.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2617.8 and a low of ₹2553.6 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹360100.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2634.05, while the 52-week low is ₹1742. The stock had a trading volume of 74622 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:16:34 AM IST
