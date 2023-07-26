Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 2605.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2561.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T stock was 2615, and it closed at 2605.35. The stock reached a high of 2617.8 and a low of 2553.6 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 360100.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2634.05, while the 52-week low is 1742. The stock had a trading volume of 74622 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2605.35 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 74,622 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,605.35.

