Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 2902.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2927 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2918.85, the close price was also 2918.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 2921, while the lowest price was 2870.55. The market capitalization of L&T was 408,052.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3008, while the 52-week low was 1793.96. The total BSE volume for L&T was 40,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST L&T Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2927, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹2902.95

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2927. There has been a 0.83% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.05.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months16.7%
6 Months35.05%
YTD39.47%
1 Year56.67%
26 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2902.95, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹2918.85

The current price of L&T stock is 2902.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.9, suggesting a decrease of 15.9.

26 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2918.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,893. The closing price for the shares was 2918.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.