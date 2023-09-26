L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2918.85, the close price was also ₹2918.85. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2921, while the lowest price was ₹2870.55. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹408,052.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3008, while the 52-week low was ₹1793.96. The total BSE volume for L&T was 40,893 shares.
The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹2927. There has been a 0.83% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹24.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|16.7%
|6 Months
|35.05%
|YTD
|39.47%
|1 Year
|56.67%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2902.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.9.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40,893. The closing price for the shares was ₹2918.85.
