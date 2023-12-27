Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 3476.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3489.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T was 3475.3 and the close price was 3476.3. The highest price reached during the day was 3508.1, while the lowest price was 3475. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 479,607.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3524.65, and the 52-week low is 2045.64. The BSE volume for L&T was 25,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3489.2, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3476.3

The current price of L&T stock is 3489.2, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 12.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3476.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,616. The closing price for the shares was 3,476.3.

