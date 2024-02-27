Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 3389.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3469.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3404.1 and closed at 3389.8. The stock's high for the day was 3490.95, while the low was 3395.05. L&T's market capitalization stood at 476969.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 3738.9 and a 52-week low of 2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 252744 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3469.8, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹3389.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3469.8 with a 2.36% increase, resulting in a net change of 80. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price, suggesting potential growth and a favorable market outlook for L&T.

27 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3389.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had a trading volume of 252,744 shares with a closing price of 3389.8.

