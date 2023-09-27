Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 2902.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2912.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2912.05, and the close price was 2902.95. The stock reached a high of 2944.35 and a low of 2910.1 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 409,367.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3008, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 51,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2912.3, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹2902.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2912.3 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% or 9.35 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2902.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 51,890 shares with a closing price of 2,902.95.

