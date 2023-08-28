L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
L&T stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 2639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2667.1 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2686.95 and the closing price was ₹2687.5. The stock had a high of ₹2686.95 and a low of ₹2632. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹371013.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2767 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 93728 shares.
28 Aug 2023, 09:46:47 AM IST
