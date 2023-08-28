comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 2639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2667.1 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2686.95 and the closing price was 2687.5. The stock had a high of 2686.95 and a low of 2632. The market capitalization of L&T is 371013.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 93728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46:47 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2667.1, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹2639.45

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2667.1. It has experienced a 1.05% percent change, resulting in a net change of 27.65.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32:14 AM IST

L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months14.82%
6 Months23.91%
YTD26.78%
1 Year40.81%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:03:18 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2639.45, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹2687.5

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2639.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.79 percent, resulting in a net change of -48.05.

28 Aug 2023, 08:10:47 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2687.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 93,728 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,687.5.

