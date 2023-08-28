L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2686.95 and the closing price was ₹2687.5. The stock had a high of ₹2686.95 and a low of ₹2632. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹371013.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2767 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 93728 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2667.1. It has experienced a 1.05% percent change, resulting in a net change of 27.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|14.82%
|6 Months
|23.91%
|YTD
|26.78%
|1 Year
|40.81%
The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2639.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.79 percent, resulting in a net change of -48.05.
On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 93,728 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,687.5.
