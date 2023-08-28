Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 2639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2667.1 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2686.95 and the closing price was 2687.5. The stock had a high of 2686.95 and a low of 2632. The market capitalization of L&T is 371013.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 93728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2667.1, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹2639.45

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2667.1. It has experienced a 1.05% percent change, resulting in a net change of 27.65.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months14.82%
6 Months23.91%
YTD26.78%
1 Year40.81%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST L&T Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2639.45, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹2687.5

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2639.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.79 percent, resulting in a net change of -48.05.

28 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2687.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 93,728 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,687.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.